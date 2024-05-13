Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 62.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,406,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average of $169.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $248.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

