Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 167,146 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,070. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Argus raised their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

