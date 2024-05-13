Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.34 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.29. 3,853,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,354. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

