Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,403 shares during the quarter. Oceaneering International makes up 3.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.49% of Oceaneering International worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 570,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

