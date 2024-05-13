Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises 4.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 139,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after acquiring an additional 444,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 98,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,258. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQNR

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.