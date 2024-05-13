Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $108,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 708,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.81. 6,180,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,139. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

