NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,535. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

