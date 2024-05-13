International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

INSW traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 613,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $62.92.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,558 shares of company stock worth $3,554,515. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 103.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

