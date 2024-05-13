Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $126,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $470.56. 634,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

