VinFast Auto’s (VFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 185.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,295,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,199. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

