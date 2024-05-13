Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KVYO. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 1,006,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

