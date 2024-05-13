CashBackPro Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $472.04 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00008330 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $472.04 million and approximately $330,016.45 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,801.20 or 0.99995727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003393 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,759 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 5.30619674 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $338,285.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

