Rocket Pool One Day Volume Tops $4.76 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $19.82 or 0.00031552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $403.64 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,369,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,369,079 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

