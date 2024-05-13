Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $33,834.43 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $33,834.43 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00087083 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00029392 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013615 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.74 or 0.70090030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.