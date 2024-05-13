Louis Marcotte Sells 300 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00.

Intact Financial stock traded down C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$227.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Intact Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$237.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.526183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFC. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

