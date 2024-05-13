Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $68,399.50 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $68,399.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,306.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hans Jorg Hunziker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 466 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $23,062.34.

On Monday, March 25th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 183 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $9,051.18.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 332 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $16,450.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of WLFC stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $64.18. 48,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,806. The firm has a market cap of $408.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLFC. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

