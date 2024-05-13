Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) EVP Sells $275,375.80 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

WAB traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.90. The company had a trading volume of 906,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

