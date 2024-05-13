Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

TRGP traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.91. 1,036,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,434. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11,513.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after acquiring an additional 630,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

