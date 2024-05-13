Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Adrian James Holt Sells 3,662 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adrian James Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.02. 539,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,476. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

