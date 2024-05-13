Forum Financial Management LP Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,356,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBR traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $188.49. 198,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

