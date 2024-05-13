Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 120,370 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP owned 6.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSE. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 401,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 61,574 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 479.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

Shares of DFSE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.48. 33,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $257.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

