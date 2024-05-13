Head to Head Analysis: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) & SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and SOPHiA GENETICS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A $12.16 million N/A N/A SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 4.79 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -4.09

Profitability

AVROBIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOPHiA GENETICS.

This table compares AVROBIO and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -50.52% -47.13% SOPHiA GENETICS -113.71% -47.56% -35.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AVROBIO and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 0 0 2.00 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVROBIO presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats AVROBIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1 and 3; AVR-RD-01, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

