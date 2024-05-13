Ethereum Classic Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and $226.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $26.37 or 0.00041928 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,883.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.00698807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00128559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00214888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00097959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,035,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

