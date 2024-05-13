Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.05. 8,228,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752,399. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.