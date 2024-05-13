Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 497,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,114,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. In related news, Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Also, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,000 in the last three months. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

