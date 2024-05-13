Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.