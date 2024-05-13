Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 146,648 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,648 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after buying an additional 277,085 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 804,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $106.80 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,697. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.