Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $166,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

CNI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,000. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

