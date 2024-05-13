Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $161.46 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $161,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after acquiring an additional 318,541 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in CEMEX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CX remained flat at $7.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,198. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

