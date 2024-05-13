Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 532,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,487,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. 201,753 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
