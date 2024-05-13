Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 532,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,487,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. 201,753 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.