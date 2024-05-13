Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,512 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 3.0% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 11.06% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $158,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS DIHP remained flat at $26.69 on Monday. 255,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.