Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.46% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $362,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 268,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.