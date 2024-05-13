Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Boosted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned 5.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $479,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 292,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.