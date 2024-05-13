Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 30.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Medtronic by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,356,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,644,000 after buying an additional 1,035,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

MDT traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. 4,950,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

