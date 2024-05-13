Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $15.67 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.67 billion and approximately $368.45 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.28 or 0.04691653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00051955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,869,473,182 coins and its circulating supply is 35,668,604,772 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.