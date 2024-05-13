Campbell Soup to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

