Campbell Soup to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.
Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
