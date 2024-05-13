Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,395,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,194. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,991,338. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Roblox by 434.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Roblox by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

