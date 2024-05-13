Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $876,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.30.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

