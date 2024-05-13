Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the April 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Intrusion news, CEO Anthony Scott bought 585,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. 565,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.59. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $34.40.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

