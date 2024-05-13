WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WisdomTree Target Range Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.