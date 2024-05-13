Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Fuchs Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Fuchs stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fuchs has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.68.
Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuchs had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuchs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fuchs Increases Dividend
Fuchs Company Profile
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fuchs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.