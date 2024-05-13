Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fuchs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fuchs stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fuchs has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuchs had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuchs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuchs Increases Dividend

Fuchs Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Fuchs’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

