Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Expands By 130.0%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the April 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In related news, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $91,611.52. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $474,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $32,144.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,790,109.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

