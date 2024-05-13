Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 124.8% in April

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the April 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance
DKILY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. 961,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daikin Industries,Ltd.
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.