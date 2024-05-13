Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Increases By 127.3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $22.59. 3,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,544. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.