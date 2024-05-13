Yoav Landman Sells 15,100 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. 2,201,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,767. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

