L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 119.9% in April

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L’Oréal
L’Oréal Price Performance
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
