L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 119.9% in April

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L’Oréal

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

L’Oréal stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.14. 62,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $100.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.

L’Oréal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.