Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Light Stock Performance
Shares of LGSXY remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Monday. Light has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.
About Light
