Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Light Stock Performance

Shares of LGSXY remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Monday. Light has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

About Light

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

