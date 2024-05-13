Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 27,625 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00.
Cars.com Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CARS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 750,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,103. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
