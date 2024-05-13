Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 27,625 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cars.com alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00.

Cars.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CARS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 750,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,103. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARS

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.