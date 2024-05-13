Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,000,160.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $186.57. 24,880,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,519,516. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

