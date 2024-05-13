Susan Ocampo Sells 7,326 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,824,504.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $12,286,884.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 115,313 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $9,868,486.54.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

MTSI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.61. 514,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.